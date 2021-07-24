Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,606 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $20,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after purchasing an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $56.99 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.19.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

