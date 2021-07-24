Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,410 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.31% of Great Western Bancorp worth $21,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 42,791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.31. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

