Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,741 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Farfetch worth $19,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Farfetch by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

NYSE FTCH opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.45. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

