Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.23 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,533 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Gentherm worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gentherm by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Gentherm by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of THRM opened at $72.00 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

