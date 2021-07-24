Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.36 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Cousins Properties worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,471,000 after purchasing an additional 733,176 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $11,158,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,371,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,835,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $39.66 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

