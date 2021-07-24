Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.49 Million Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of MicroStrategy worth $20,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.75.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $539.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.87 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

