Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.52 Million Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 786,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 175,184 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Radware worth $20,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Radware by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,913 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Radware by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $31.04 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

