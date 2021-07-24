Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of MSA Safety worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.97. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.