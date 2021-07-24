Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.63 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Littelfuse worth $20,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $250.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,234,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,991 shares of company stock worth $14,784,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.75.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.