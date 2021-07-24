Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,102 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Health Catalyst worth $20,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $57.18 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.28.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,341.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,821 shares of company stock worth $12,328,089. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

