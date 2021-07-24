Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.80 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,435 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Haemonetics worth $20,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after acquiring an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Haemonetics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,964,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAE shares. started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

