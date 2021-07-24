Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.86 Million Stock Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Novanta worth $20,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Novanta by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 493,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,077,000 after purchasing an additional 113,122 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Novanta by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after buying an additional 46,721 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Novanta by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.35.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.