Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,078 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Sunnova Energy International worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.08.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

