Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $21.83 Million Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,911 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of FuelCell Energy worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 960,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 367,543 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 421,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,429 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 18,595.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 260,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 259,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 4.99. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.18 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

