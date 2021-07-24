Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $22.01 Million Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of QIAGEN worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

