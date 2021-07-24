Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of The Carlyle Group worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CG shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

