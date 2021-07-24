Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Columbia Property Trust worth $20,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CXP opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.37. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

