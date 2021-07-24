Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Editas Medicine worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

