Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of Realogy worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realogy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after purchasing an additional 509,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after purchasing an additional 171,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realogy by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,749,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 556,851 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Realogy stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

