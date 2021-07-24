Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Allison Transmission worth $20,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,455,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $27,783,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

ALSN opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

