Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of CMC Materials worth $21,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $141.93 on Friday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

