Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Kemper worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth about $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after buying an additional 453,444 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 55.3% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 87,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $68.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

