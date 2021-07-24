Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680,402 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vipshop worth $19,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 685,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,935,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 27.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $72,778,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $2,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.54.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

