Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of CSW Industrials worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 25.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $32,482,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 91,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $713,620 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

