Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,845 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,845 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $21,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 50.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

PAC opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.12. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $63.02 and a 12-month high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $1.9241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

