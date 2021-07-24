Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,067 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of PNM Resources worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PNM Resources by 9.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 72,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 18.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,145 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.85. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

