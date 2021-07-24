Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,117,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 450,746 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.01% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

