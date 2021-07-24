Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,929 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of IDACORP worth $21,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

NYSE:IDA opened at $104.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

