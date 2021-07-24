Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,241 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of WesBanco worth $21,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in WesBanco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,674 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WesBanco by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 606,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 156.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 42,745 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSBC opened at $32.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.50.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

