Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,067 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,863,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of First BanCorp. worth $20,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $113,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FBP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. lifted their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,834.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

