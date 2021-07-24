Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 31,920 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

