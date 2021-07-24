Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of AMERCO worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AMERCO by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 254,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 169.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $583.65 on Friday. AMERCO has a one year low of $311.71 and a one year high of $657.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $570.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

