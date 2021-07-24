Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,803 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of Integer worth $19,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Integer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 67,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

