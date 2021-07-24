Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 53,432 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,432 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Toll Brothers worth $21,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $253,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,143,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL opened at $57.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

