Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 92,258 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92,258 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of MarineMax worth $21,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in MarineMax by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MarineMax by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MarineMax by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MarineMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.