Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 93,937 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,491,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,937 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of MGIC Investment worth $20,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 168.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 632,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 396,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 728,292 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

