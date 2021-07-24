Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,908,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

