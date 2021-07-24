Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67,412 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Hanesbrands worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

