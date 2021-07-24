NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.72 Million

Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) will report sales of $174.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $174.45 million and the highest is $175.00 million. NV5 Global reported sales of $162.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year sales of $695.10 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $736.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $867,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 2,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $225,225.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,836,961. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NV5 Global by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

