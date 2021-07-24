Nyerium (NYEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11,468.24

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 48.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 64.2% lower against the US dollar. Nyerium has a market capitalization of $11,468.24 and approximately $19.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nyerium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

