nYFI (N0031) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. nYFI has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nYFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, nYFI has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.13 or 0.00838633 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

nYFI Coin Profile

nYFI (CRYPTO:N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

