O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. O-I Glass reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

OI opened at $14.37 on Friday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $9,910,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 19.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 89,659 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 665,662 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in O-I Glass by 28.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in O-I Glass by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.