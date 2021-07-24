Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) is Sourcerock Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sourcerock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 487,981 shares during the quarter. Oceaneering International comprises 13.6% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Oceaneering International worth $26,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.