Octagon Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000. Prometheus Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.54% of Prometheus Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. 60,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,328. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $30.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

