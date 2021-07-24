Octagon Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Avidity Biosciences accounts for 3.7% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 1.19% of Avidity Biosciences worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 538.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.