Octagon Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 125,000 Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000. Edgewise Therapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Edgewise Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $84,943,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

