Octagon Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the quarter. Celldex Therapeutics comprises 4.4% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,387,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,788,000 after purchasing an additional 676,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $42.60 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.31.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

