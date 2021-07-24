Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $13.07 Million Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Gossamer Bio comprises approximately 4.9% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of Gossamer Bio worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOSS opened at $7.44 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

