Octagon Capital Advisors LP Has $5.81 Million Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 165.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,773 shares during the quarter. NGM Biopharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.2% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGM shares. Raymond James downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

