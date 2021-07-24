Octagon Capital Advisors LP Invests $11.30 Million in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,000. Ikena Oncology comprises 4.3% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 1.16% of Ikena Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

IKNA stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.94.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IKNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ikena Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ikena Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

